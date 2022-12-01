Sign up
Photo 2046
Carol’s elf
This little sitting elf has been a fixture on my fireplace hearth for at least 10 years. I decided not to over decorate this year, but I still had to have him on my hearth!
1st December 2022
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
christmas
fireplace
hearth
carol
