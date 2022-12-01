Previous
Next
Carol’s elf by louannwarren
Photo 2046

Carol’s elf

This little sitting elf has been a fixture on my fireplace hearth for at least 10 years. I decided not to over decorate this year, but I still had to have him on my hearth!
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
560% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise