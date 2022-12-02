“Lou Ann, I need your calendar photos”.

My friend Anne starts in September every year asking me if I have my calendar photos ready for that year. I choose 12 photos for the months and she also wants two photos for each month that are placed on that month’s date page. So 36 photos in all, just the most thoughtful Christmas gift! I’ve always had wall calendars and it’s sure nice to have one with the photos I’ve taken that year. This one arrived today and I put it under the Christmas tree because I haven’t started wrapping gifts and under the tree looks so bare. 😊