“Breakfast with Lori” by louannwarren
“Breakfast with Lori”

When we meet Lori for breakfast she and I always choose avocado toast and whatever breakfast Jerry orders, he adds a short stack of pancakes. She came for a visit yesterday and gave us these darling Christmas ornaments, just too fun!
5th December 2022 5th Dec 22

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017.
