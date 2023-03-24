Sign up
Photo 2142
Lynda
This is our wonderful neighbor Lynda. She has been such a huge help during these months of taking care of Jerry. We celebrated her birthday earlier this month, i thought the blue on the cake would suffice for my blue rainbow today. 😊
24th March 2023
24th Mar 23
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
blue
cake
birthday
lynda
rainbow2023
