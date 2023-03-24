Previous
Next
Lynda by louannwarren
Photo 2142

Lynda

This is our wonderful neighbor Lynda. She has been such a huge help during these months of taking care of Jerry. We celebrated her birthday earlier this month, i thought the blue on the cake would suffice for my blue rainbow today. 😊
24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
586% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise