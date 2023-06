Food, drinks, fun and Fred the frog

We had a good time yesterday. Family barbecue is hard to beat. Top left is DIL Jill and her sister; Top right is Jill’s frog Fred, she came in holding him, he was lifeless! Middle left is some of the food and drink, then Jerry and I; bottom left is Haley and her son Kaden, so cute! Bottom right is a miniature sunflower, they love our weather!