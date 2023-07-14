Previous
California Pipevine Swallowtail by louannwarren
Photo 2254

California Pipevine Swallowtail

I was watering this basket and this guy did not budge. He was going to get all the nectar he could. He was fluttering so much the best photo was a video I sent my granddaughter. Ha.
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Lou Ann

Islandgirl ace
Beauty!
July 14th, 2023  
*lynn ace
gorgeous flowers and butterfly
July 14th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this beauty!
July 14th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty and a show stopper! Great capture on the bright pink petunias!
July 14th, 2023  
