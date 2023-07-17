Previous
Too hot for people by louannwarren
Too hot for people

At the restaurant last week, no one was sitting on the patio and no one was taking their picture in front of the mural. It was 105° Fahrenheit and felt like 112° due to the humidity.
17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

Lou Ann

Diana ace
Lovely shots Lou Ann, but my that sure is hot! I could not handle those temperatures anymore.
July 17th, 2023  
Babs ace
Wow you must be melting in that heat.
July 17th, 2023  
