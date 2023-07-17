Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2257
Too hot for people
At the restaurant last week, no one was sitting on the patio and no one was taking their picture in front of the mural. It was 105° Fahrenheit and felt like 112° due to the humidity.
17th July 2023
17th Jul 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2539
photos
106
followers
72
following
618% complete
View this month »
2250
2251
2252
2253
2254
2255
2256
2257
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
summer
,
heat
,
firehouse
,
gastro
Diana
ace
Lovely shots Lou Ann, but my that sure is hot! I could not handle those temperatures anymore.
July 17th, 2023
Babs
ace
Wow you must be melting in that heat.
July 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close