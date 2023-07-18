Previous
Calibrachoas like hot weather! by louannwarren
Calibrachoas like hot weather!

I’ve been proud of this basket of calibrachoas, they have handled our extreme heat so well. They haven’t gotten leggy, there are many blooms, just a real joy to have.
18th July 2023

A beautiful flower and you have such sharp details
July 18th, 2023  
