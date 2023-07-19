Previous
Maybe the smallest geranium you’ve seen by louannwarren
Photo 2259

Maybe the smallest geranium you’ve seen

This plant has just been hanging on through the extreme heat. The blooms are blooming, as best they can. We are still just melting here.
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

Lou Ann

