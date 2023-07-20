Sign up
Previous
Photo 2259
Public art in a new hospital
We saw a specialist in a brand new building today, on our floor they had these acrylic circles that honestly looked like mirrors, they had so much depth and were so glossy. Japanese artist Hidenori Ishii is famous for his high gloss art.
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
katy
ace
How unusual. Your photos of show what fascinating abstract art pieces they are.
July 21st, 2023
