Public art in a new hospital by louannwarren
Public art in a new hospital

We saw a specialist in a brand new building today, on our floor they had these acrylic circles that honestly looked like mirrors, they had so much depth and were so glossy. Japanese artist Hidenori Ishii is famous for his high gloss art.
20th July 2023

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
katy ace
How unusual. Your photos of show what fascinating abstract art pieces they are.
July 21st, 2023  
