Photo 2261
January 16, 1969
I was my friend Connie’s Maid of Honor, I flew to Wyoming with my hair piled high the day before the wedding. We called that the “beehive style” of hairdo. It was stiff with hairspray, it did not move the 3 days I was there.
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2261
Tags
wedding
,
memories
,
january
,
hairstyle
,
1969
,
connie
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh! my , what a "beehive" Lou Ann - so very elegant! - those were the days ,my friend! ha !!
July 21st, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Wow that’s a super beehive Lou Ann….I remember them well,…..lots of Ellnet hairspray. 🤣🤣🤣. You look gorgeous!
July 21st, 2023
