January 16, 1969 by louannwarren
January 16, 1969

I was my friend Connie’s Maid of Honor, I flew to Wyoming with my hair piled high the day before the wedding. We called that the “beehive style” of hairdo. It was stiff with hairspray, it did not move the 3 days I was there.
Lou Ann

I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh! my , what a "beehive" Lou Ann - so very elegant! - those were the days ,my friend! ha !!
July 21st, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
Wow that’s a super beehive Lou Ann….I remember them well,…..lots of Ellnet hairspray. 🤣🤣🤣. You look gorgeous!
July 21st, 2023  
