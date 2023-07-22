Previous
Priceless photographer! by louannwarren
Photo 2262

Priceless photographer!

The photos from this wedding are priceless. Here Connie’s head is cut off, honestly I think her mother took the photos. Most of them have random objects or half objects, hands, feet, in them. But I love them anyway.
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
