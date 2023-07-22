Sign up
Photo 2262
Priceless photographer!
The photos from this wedding are priceless. Here Connie’s head is cut off, honestly I think her mother took the photos. Most of them have random objects or half objects, hands, feet, in them. But I love them anyway.
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
0
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2545
photos
107
followers
72
following
620% complete
2256
2257
2258
2259
2260
2261
2262
2263
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
21st July 2023 7:38am
Tags
garter
,
checking
,
connie’s
