Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2263
Sweet friends
Our friend Nannette came over yesterday so I could help her set up her new Apple Watch. She brought Jerry ice cream and gave me these gorgeous roses.
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2545
photos
107
followers
72
following
620% complete
View this month »
2256
2257
2258
2259
2260
2261
2262
2263
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
21st July 2023 4:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
roses
,
nannette
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close