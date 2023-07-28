Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2267
Lake Grapevine in the hot summertime
It’s been so hot the fishermen are not fishing and the ski boats are not on the water.
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2551
photos
106
followers
72
following
621% complete
View this month »
2262
2263
2264
2265
2266
2267
2268
2269
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
20th July 2023 8:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hot
,
lake
,
summertime
,
grapevine
summerfield
ace
humid, too, over there? hope you're keeping cool. very nice serene scene. aces!
July 30th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Not too far away from Dallas so there must be tons of people somewhere - just not in this photo!
July 30th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful view so calm - so please keep as cool as possible !
July 30th, 2023
katy
ace
That is hot when it’s so hot that no one wants to enjoy the water.
July 30th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close