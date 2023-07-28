Previous
Next
Lake Grapevine in the hot summertime by louannwarren
Photo 2267

Lake Grapevine in the hot summertime

It’s been so hot the fishermen are not fishing and the ski boats are not on the water.
28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
621% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

summerfield ace
humid, too, over there? hope you're keeping cool. very nice serene scene. aces!
July 30th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Not too far away from Dallas so there must be tons of people somewhere - just not in this photo!
July 30th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful view so calm - so please keep as cool as possible !
July 30th, 2023  
katy ace
That is hot when it’s so hot that no one wants to enjoy the water.
July 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise