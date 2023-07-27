Previous
Jerry is such a trooper by louannwarren
Photo 2267

Jerry is such a trooper

He had to have 3 IV’s last week, he was so dehydrated from reactions to the chemotherapy pill. They really helped him. Made him stronger and gave him some energy!
27th July 2023

Lou Ann

Lou Ann
Diana ace
That's wonderful news Lou Ann, such a great smile he has too! Keeping you both in my thoughts and prayers.
July 31st, 2023  
