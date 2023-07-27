Sign up
Photo 2267
Jerry is such a trooper
He had to have 3 IV’s last week, he was so dehydrated from reactions to the chemotherapy pill. They really helped him. Made him stronger and gave him some energy!
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
1
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2552
photos
106
followers
72
following
2263
2264
2265
2266
2267
2268
2269
2270
Tags
dehydration
,
jerry
,
iv’s.
Diana
ace
That's wonderful news Lou Ann, such a great smile he has too! Keeping you both in my thoughts and prayers.
July 31st, 2023
