There may not be enough water by louannwarren
Photo 2266

There may not be enough water

Watering morning and night just barely keeps everything alive! It’s averaging well over 104° every day, with no rain in sight.
26th July 2023 26th Jul 23

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
