Previous
Photo 2274
Cooperation at it’s best
The staff at our cancer center is just amazing. They work together to provide the best medical care Jerry can have, we really appreciate them. This was last week when they were working hard to get his dehydration under control.
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Photo Details
Tags
nursing
,
staff
,
cooperation
,
utsw
,
august23words
katy
ace
God Bless these dedicated workers and all they endure to make us healthy! Terrific story in this one!
August 3rd, 2023
