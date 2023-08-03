Previous
Cooperation at it’s best by louannwarren
Photo 2274

Cooperation at it’s best

The staff at our cancer center is just amazing. They work together to provide the best medical care Jerry can have, we really appreciate them. This was last week when they were working hard to get his dehydration under control.
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
623% complete

Photo Details

katy ace
God Bless these dedicated workers and all they endure to make us healthy! Terrific story in this one!
August 3rd, 2023  
