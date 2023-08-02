Sign up
Photo 2273
The last three roses
Beautiful and “growing old gracefully”.
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
1
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2556
photos
106
followers
72
following
Photo Details
Views
2
2
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
3rd August 2023 8:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beauty
,
roses
,
august23words
katy
ace
As someone who is trying to do the same I appreciate the effort and beauty of the composition Lou Ann
August 3rd, 2023
