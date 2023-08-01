Sign up
Photo 2272
Abstract apples, Annie said
This is a photo of apples in Lucerne, Switzerland’s public market, taken when we were there in 2017. For today I’m saying that swirling is abstracting. Annie’s Word of the Day is “abstract apples”. ☺️
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
Lou Ann
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Brian
I love this style.
August 1st, 2023
Babs
Nice one, very arty.
August 1st, 2023
