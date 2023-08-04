Previous
Hey Jude! by louannwarren
Photo 2275

Hey Jude!

The ladies in my neighborhood gave Jude’s mother a surprise baby shower last evening, he’s such a delightful baby boy! For the monthly word delight!
4th August 2023 4th Aug 23

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
623% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
nothing more delightful than a baby in arms and your expression says it all!
August 6th, 2023  
Annie D ace
Beautiful
August 6th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
So adorable
August 6th, 2023  
Diane ace
How nice for everyone!
August 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise