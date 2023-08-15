Previous
“Another test day, wish me luck” by louannwarren
Photo 2276

“Another test day, wish me luck”

Granddaughter Cadence is carrying a huge class load this summer. I haven’t seen her for several months due to her college schedule. She sends quick little photos and text notes, though, and I’m always thrilled to hear from her.
15th August 2023 15th Aug 23

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
623% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise