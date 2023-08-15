Sign up
Photo 2276
“Another test day, wish me luck”
Granddaughter Cadence is carrying a huge class load this summer. I haven’t seen her for several months due to her college schedule. She sends quick little photos and text notes, though, and I’m always thrilled to hear from her.
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
Lou Ann
