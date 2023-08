Ten years ago, how time flies

My 70th birthday trip was to 3 of the most iconic national parks in America. The Great Tetons, Yellowstone (America’s first national park) and Glacier. This photo is from the “top of the continent, the American Alps”, in Glacier. A friend gave me the happy birthday flag banner and I took it on my trip. These two sweet boys on our park tour were kind enough to hike with me closer to the mountain for this photo. I’m going through birthday photos, can you tell?!