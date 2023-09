Still celebrating turning 80

The doorbell rang yesterday and Lori was standing there with two wonderful birthday gifts for me. I am a history nut and she knows it. She gave me an American flag that flew over the US Capitol on my birthday (August 17) and a New York Times birthday book with front pages of their paper on every August 17 since the day I was born, in 1943. So even after a month, it’s fun to be celebrating my birthday.