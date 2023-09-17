Sign up
Previous
Photo 2289
A sweet Portulaca bloom
Another hardy plant with just two or three blooms, the Portulaca Moss Rose, or Purslane, managed to survive our record breaking summer’s extreme heat. I had watered the night before so I was glad to see the tiny little water droplets on the rose.
17th September 2023
17th Sep 23
5
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Photo Details
Tags
portulaca
Annie D
ace
Oh wow...how beautiful....
September 17th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful and pure looking , enhanced with the water droplets!
September 17th, 2023
katy
ace
Oh, Lou Ann, this turned out beautifully. The flower is pretty, but to get all of those tiny drops so perfectly in your photo is amazing. It is a fantastic close up.
September 17th, 2023
Babs
ace
Beautiful, I love the tiny beads of water
September 17th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and detail, that's quite a beauty.
September 17th, 2023
