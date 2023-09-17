Previous
A sweet Portulaca bloom by louannwarren
Photo 2289

A sweet Portulaca bloom

Another hardy plant with just two or three blooms, the Portulaca Moss Rose, or Purslane, managed to survive our record breaking summer’s extreme heat. I had watered the night before so I was glad to see the tiny little water droplets on the rose.
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Annie D ace
Oh wow...how beautiful....
September 17th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful and pure looking , enhanced with the water droplets!
September 17th, 2023  
katy ace
Oh, Lou Ann, this turned out beautifully. The flower is pretty, but to get all of those tiny drops so perfectly in your photo is amazing. It is a fantastic close up.
September 17th, 2023  
Babs ace
Beautiful, I love the tiny beads of water
September 17th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and detail, that's quite a beauty.
September 17th, 2023  
