Photo 2288
Thriving on neglect
My Turk’s Cap plant actually has green leaves and quite a few blooms. I was so surprised that it withstood the hottest summer we’ve ever had and actually bloomed.
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
Tags
cap
turks
Dawn
ace
Looks lovely
September 17th, 2023
KWind
ace
Pretty!
September 17th, 2023
