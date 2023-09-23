Sign up
Photo 2295
Catherine
We moved across the street from Catherine and her husband in 1975, we’ve been fast friends ever since. Our lunch and birthday celebration at Paradisio were so much fun.
23rd September 2023
23rd Sep 23
Lou Ann
Lou Ann
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Babs
Good to hear you are still celebrating and enjoying your birthday,
September 24th, 2023
