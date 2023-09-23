Previous
Catherine by louannwarren
Photo 2295

Catherine

We moved across the street from Catherine and her husband in 1975, we’ve been fast friends ever since. Our lunch and birthday celebration at Paradisio were so much fun.
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Babs ace
Good to hear you are still celebrating and enjoying your birthday,
September 24th, 2023  
