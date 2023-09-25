Previous
I collect chickens by louannwarren
Photo 2297

I collect chickens

When Catherine and I had lunch one of the gifts she gave me was this little rhinestone encrusted enameled chicken box. I just love him!
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
629% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise