Photo 2297
I collect chickens
When Catherine and I had lunch one of the gifts she gave me was this little rhinestone encrusted enameled chicken box. I just love him!
25th September 2023
25th Sep 23
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
chicken
,
rhinestone
