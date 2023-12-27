Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2344
Couples by the tree
At our family Christmas, everyone was glad to pose. I think because of me they are all learning how important family photos are, smile.
27th December 2023
27th Dec 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2627
photos
104
followers
71
following
642% complete
View this month »
2337
2338
2339
2340
2341
2342
2343
2344
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
family
,
the
,
photos
,
by
Carole Sandford
ace
What super festive collage of the people dear to you!
December 30th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
A lovely selection of family photos, well done
December 30th, 2023
Dianne
They are all great photos of your family.
December 30th, 2023
Dorothy
ace
Wonderful collage. Yes, it is very important to take photos and identify who and where for future generations. Lovely family.
December 30th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close