Photo 2358
Just the right amount of snow today
It is a national holiday today so the highways won’t be crazy with people trying to get to work. Even though I’ve been retired since 2009 I still think about my office friends going to work when we have ice and snow.
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
snow
january
2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Nice edit, too.
January 15th, 2024
Peter
ace
Well captured and edited Lou Ann:)
January 15th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice!
January 15th, 2024
