Previous
Just the right amount of snow today by louannwarren
Photo 2358

Just the right amount of snow today

It is a national holiday today so the highways won’t be crazy with people trying to get to work. Even though I’ve been retired since 2009 I still think about my office friends going to work when we have ice and snow.
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
646% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Nice edit, too.
January 15th, 2024  
Peter ace
Well captured and edited Lou Ann:)
January 15th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice!
January 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise