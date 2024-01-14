Sign up
Photo 2358
Cold weather calls for beef stew
When it’s cold, 17° F., at least by Texas standards, it’s hard to beat a pot of beef stew. Jerry wanted garlic toast instead of cornbread.
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
3
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2642
photos
104
followers
71
following
2352
2353
2354
2355
2356
2357
2358
2359
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Taken
16th January 2024 6:54am
Tags
weather
,
texas
,
cold
,
stew
,
beef
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful winter weather food - looks delicious !
January 16th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Look delish
January 16th, 2024
Diana
ace
Now that is a great winter meal, roll on winter!
January 16th, 2024
