Cold weather calls for beef stew by louannwarren
Photo 2358

Cold weather calls for beef stew

When it’s cold, 17° F., at least by Texas standards, it’s hard to beat a pot of beef stew. Jerry wanted garlic toast instead of cornbread.
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful winter weather food - looks delicious !
January 16th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Look delish
January 16th, 2024  
Diana ace
Now that is a great winter meal, roll on winter!
January 16th, 2024  
