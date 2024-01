When you work at Dutch Bros. Coffee

This company’s business model has employees in the drive thru lane to take your order personally. They provided this rain gear yesterday, which the employee had unzipped half way down so she could take your order. They provide heated vests for the employees when it’s cold. Everyone talks about how good they are to their employees. Their drive thru lines are long because customers really like to talk to a person face to face when placing their order.