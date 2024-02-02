Previous
“Buy your roses now”! by louannwarren
“Buy your roses now”!

My grocery store is stocking up on roses for Valentine’s Day, at the reasonable price of $12.99 per dozen. The lady in the floral department said they will raise the price next Friday in honor of Valentine’s Day!
Lou Ann

@louannwarren
Lou Ann
katy ace
Look at all the beautiful colors! Buying them next Thursday seem to be a smart move!
February 3rd, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
@grammyn that’s what I plan to do! 😂
February 3rd, 2024  
