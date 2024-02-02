Sign up
Photo 2369
“Buy your roses now”!
My grocery store is stocking up on roses for Valentine’s Day, at the reasonable price of $12.99 per dozen. The lady in the floral department said they will raise the price next Friday in honor of Valentine’s Day!
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
2
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2652
photos
104
followers
71
following
649% complete
View this month »
5
2
365
2nd February 2024 5:54pm
Tags
day
,
roses
,
grocery
,
valentine
katy
ace
Look at all the beautiful colors! Buying them next Thursday seem to be a smart move!
February 3rd, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
@grammyn
that’s what I plan to do! 😂
February 3rd, 2024
