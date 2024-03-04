Sign up
Photo 2376
Valentine’s Day lunch
We went to our favorite restaurant for lunch on Valentine’s Day, it was lovely to go out. For my red rainbow today.
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
2
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2689
photos
105
followers
71
following
650% complete
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
14th February 2024 11:11am
Tags
red
,
day
,
sweater
,
valentine’s
,
rainbow2024
Diana
ace
How wonderful you both look Lou Ann, so good to see Jerry looking well and smiling. I love your red sweater and beautiful little heart :-)
March 4th, 2024
Annie D
ace
What a beautiful photo of you and Jerry ❤️
March 4th, 2024
