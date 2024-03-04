Previous
Valentine’s Day lunch by louannwarren
Photo 2376

Valentine’s Day lunch

We went to our favorite restaurant for lunch on Valentine’s Day, it was lovely to go out. For my red rainbow today.
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
650% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
How wonderful you both look Lou Ann, so good to see Jerry looking well and smiling. I love your red sweater and beautiful little heart :-)
March 4th, 2024  
Annie D ace
What a beautiful photo of you and Jerry ❤️
March 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise