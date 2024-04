The Flower Mound crosses

The nearby city of Flower Mound was named after a large mound in the earth, it is specified as a Tall Grass Prairie and is a historical Texas site. It is usually covered with wildflowers in the spring and the city places 3 crosses on top of the mound for an interdenominational service on Easter morning. They leave the crosses in place for a month or so and anytime you stop by to take photos there are always people having their own private Easter celebrations.