“The bouquet of the month” by louannwarren
“The bouquet of the month”

At our grocer I just learned they showcase different bouquets each month. This is the July bouquet, we have really enjoyed it.
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
Pat Knowles ace
What a great idea as it will give new ideas how to put flowers together.
July 29th, 2024  
