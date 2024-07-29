Sign up
Photo 2516
“The bouquet of the month”
At our grocer I just learned they showcase different bouquets each month. This is the July bouquet, we have really enjoyed it.
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Pat Knowles
What a great idea as it will give new ideas how to put flowers together.
July 29th, 2024
