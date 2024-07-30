Previous
The bouquet of the month, continued by louannwarren
Photo 2517

The bouquet of the month, continued

The roses are so beautiful in this bouquet. The Alstroemeria are always pretty. I have been so pleased that the flowers were fresh when I purchased them. Four days and counting.
30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
689% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise