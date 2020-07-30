Previous
Next
Piano Man by lsquared
116 / 365

Piano Man

Throwback from July 2013. My son, playing the grand piano at Frank Lloyd Wright's Weltzheimer/Johnson House in Oberlin, OH. He was 13 at the time...
30th July 2020 30th Jul 20

Larry L

ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
31% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
What a thrill! There’s nothing better than being at a party and a man sitting down at the piano and playing beautiful tunes. Your son’s musical talent will serve him well, always.
July 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise