Piano Man
Throwback from July 2013. My son, playing the grand piano at Frank Lloyd Wright's Weltzheimer/Johnson House in Oberlin, OH. He was 13 at the time...
30th July 2020
30th Jul 20
Larry L
ace
@lsquared
"Anything that excites me for any reason, I will photograph; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual." - Edward Weston Into my...
2276
photos
106
followers
71
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Throwbacks
Camera
COOLPIX S640
Taken
21st July 2013 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
music
,
piano
,
throwback
Lou Ann
ace
What a thrill! There’s nothing better than being at a party and a man sitting down at the piano and playing beautiful tunes. Your son’s musical talent will serve him well, always.
July 30th, 2020
