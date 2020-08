Throwback - Peek A Boo

From way back... way WAY back.



This is from the summer of 1981, between Junior and Senior year of college. One of my friends, who I haven't seen in over 30 years.

Taken with my trusty Canon TX 35mm SLR, using Kodak Tri-X film. Which I would've developed in a makeshift darkroom in my apartment's bathroom. (My roommate sure hated when I was darkrooming!).



Back in 2013 I bought an inexpensive slide/negative scanner, this scan has been sitting around on my hard drive since then. Until tonight!



MUST SEE O N BLACK