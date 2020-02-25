Sign up
Photo 1147
Speckled Pigeons
in our garden.
So the rest of the family have arrived today and are spending four days in Sea Point with friends, before coming here on Friday. It was wonderful seeing them at the airport.
25th February 2020
25th Feb 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
speckled-pigeons-tree-garden
julia
ace
The one in the middle must be a real heavy weight .. look at the bend in the branch ..
February 25th, 2020
