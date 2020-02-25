Previous
Speckled Pigeons by ludwigsdiana
Speckled Pigeons

in our garden.
So the rest of the family have arrived today and are spending four days in Sea Point with friends, before coming here on Friday. It was wonderful seeing them at the airport.
25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
julia ace
The one in the middle must be a real heavy weight .. look at the bend in the branch ..
February 25th, 2020  
