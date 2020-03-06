Sign up
Photo 1157
Katja and selfie time.
so that I get to replace the photo of last year. She loves having an up to date shot of us together, untidy hair and all. Hard to believe that she is 38 and still single!
6th March 2020
6th Mar 20
4
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3455
photos
245
followers
177
following
316% complete
View this month »
*lynn
ace
beautiful ladies ... love your blouse, Diana!
March 6th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful portrait shot. Young people here don’t seem to get married either.
March 6th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such a lovely portrait....
March 6th, 2020
bkb in the city
Beautiful portrait of the two of you
March 6th, 2020
