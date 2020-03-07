Sign up
Photo 1158
On our last day
we went for a walk on the beach at Strand. Meanwhile Katja is back in London, wishing and hoping that Mr. right comes along ;-)
7th March 2020
7th Mar 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Tags
katja-beach-kelp-washed-ashore
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful shot. Love the comp.
March 7th, 2020
