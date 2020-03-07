Previous
Next
On our last day by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1158

On our last day

we went for a walk on the beach at Strand. Meanwhile Katja is back in London, wishing and hoping that Mr. right comes along ;-)
7th March 2020 7th Mar 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
317% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful shot. Love the comp.
March 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise