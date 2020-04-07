Sign up
Photo 1189
Next
Photo 1189
Frozen Iceberg
which was white and ended up this colour once frozen. As there are no flowers around atm, I was happy to find one old rose still alive. Many thanks to Peter
@pdulis
for the cheat sheet. This is by no means a master piece, but I will keep trying ;-)
7th April 2020
7th Apr 20
2
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
6th April 2020 8:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
frozen-iceberg-first-try
Taffy
ace
I think it looks amazing! Well done!
April 7th, 2020
*lynn
ace
I like the delicate color ...interesting that it started out white! Very pretty results. fav
April 7th, 2020
Leave a Comment
