Frozen Iceberg by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1189

Frozen Iceberg

which was white and ended up this colour once frozen. As there are no flowers around atm, I was happy to find one old rose still alive. Many thanks to Peter @pdulis for the cheat sheet. This is by no means a master piece, but I will keep trying ;-)
7th April 2020 7th Apr 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Taffy ace
I think it looks amazing! Well done!
April 7th, 2020  
*lynn ace
I like the delicate color ...interesting that it started out white! Very pretty results. fav
April 7th, 2020  
