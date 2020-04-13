Sign up
Photo 1195
Who knows when
we will be able to go wine tasting again. taken when my daughter was visiting.
13th April 2020
13th Apr 20
2
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
3569
photos
254
followers
182
following
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
26th February 2020 11:38am
Tags
wine-tasting-katja-impasto-ts
Sharon Lee
ace
So many idol places waiting for visitors. Stay safe
April 13th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Sadly a sign of the times
April 13th, 2020
