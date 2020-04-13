Previous
Next
Who knows when by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1195

Who knows when

we will be able to go wine tasting again. taken when my daughter was visiting.
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
327% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sharon Lee ace
So many idol places waiting for visitors. Stay safe
April 13th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Sadly a sign of the times
April 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise