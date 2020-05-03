Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1215
The first Fog
of the season over the olive grove yesterday morning. Winter is on it's way. I rather liked the pop of red of the bird feeder.
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3629
photos
257
followers
184
following
332% complete
View this month »
1208
1209
1210
1211
1212
1213
1214
1215
Latest from all albums
1213
1204
1207
1214
1205
1215
1208
1206
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
2nd May 2020 7:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fog-olive-grove-bird-feeder
Babs
ace
Very atmospheric, looks as though you are feeding red wine to the birds.
May 3rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close