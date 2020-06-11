Previous
Some Aloes starting to bloom by ludwigsdiana
Some Aloes starting to bloom

in our uncultivated land here on the estate. That orange strip is one of the walkways through the 30 hectares of open space with natural fijnbos vegetation. By spring it will all be green and flowering.
Diana

