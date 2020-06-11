Sign up
Photo 1254
Some Aloes starting to bloom
in our uncultivated land here on the estate. That orange strip is one of the walkways through the 30 hectares of open space with natural fijnbos vegetation. By spring it will all be green and flowering.
11th June 2020
11th Jun 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
3746
photos
264
followers
191
following
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
4th June 2020 11:23am
Tags
dewijnlanden-uncultivated-aloes
