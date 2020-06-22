Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1265
Wagtails going fishing
for insects. I was surprised to see these two at the dam.
22nd June 2020
22nd Jun 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3779
photos
263
followers
191
following
346% complete
View this month »
1258
1259
1260
1261
1262
1263
1264
1265
Latest from all albums
1256
1254
1264
1257
1255
1265
1258
1256
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
4th June 2020 11:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wagtails-dam
Casablanca
ace
Nice of them to share!
June 22nd, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so different to our wagtails!
June 22nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close