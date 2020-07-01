Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1274
A field of Egrets
all facing the same direction. On Friday I had to drive around to charge my cell in the car. I stopped when I saw them as they seemed to be waiting for something. There were no cows around ;-)
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3806
photos
261
followers
191
following
349% complete
View this month »
1267
1268
1269
1270
1271
1272
1273
1274
Latest from all albums
1272
1263
1273
1266
1264
1274
1267
1265
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
26th June 2020 11:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
field-full-of-egrets-waiting
Elizabeth
ace
They seem to be waiting and watching something...all posed at the same angle.
July 1st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close