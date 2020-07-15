Sign up
Photo 1288
Mousebird
hidden deep in the bushes. I think it is a Mom with a youngster on the left. They don't have plumage, they have a kind of fur hence the name.
15th July 2020
15th Jul 20
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
3848
photos
263
followers
191
following
Tags
mousebird
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
July 15th, 2020
