Previous
Next
Mousebird by ludwigsdiana
Photo 1288

Mousebird

hidden deep in the bushes. I think it is a Mom with a youngster on the left. They don't have plumage, they have a kind of fur hence the name.
15th July 2020 15th Jul 20

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
352% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sylvia du Toit
Fav
July 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise