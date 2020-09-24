Sign up
Springbuck
surprised to see me, They were all resting in the lush grass and flowers. As I approached on the trail going down to the dam, they all jumped up. I was allowed to continue on the path and when I turned around, they were all resting again.
24th September 2020
24th Sep 20
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
springbuck-gazing
