Photo 1377
View across the dam
at Jordan wine estate. Last summer it was only one third full, fortunately we have had a lot of rain in the meanwhile.
12th October 2020
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA. I love the...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ80
Taken
9th September 2020 2:40pm
Tags
jordan-dam-filled
